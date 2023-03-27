Helmet tweak for Piastri in Melbourne

Local favourite Oscar Piastri will sport a tweaked helmet design at this weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Piastri will line up alongside Lando Norris for McLaren when F1 his Albert Park from Friday.

In doing so, he becomes the first Australian to compete in a world championship race in his hometown.

Piastri grew up within earshot of the circuit around which he will compete this weekend.

Helmet tweak for Piastri

In anticipation of the event, the 21-year-old revealed he would have a different helmet design to commemorate the occasion.

“I will have, I don’t know if I’d go as far as saying a special helmet, but a slightly tweaked helmet for Melbourne,” he told Speedcafe.

“I’m looking forward to that.

“It’s a massive privilege for me to be able to race in, not just my home country, but in my home city.

“I grew up 10-15 minutes away from the circuit and could hear the hear the cars back when they were loud enough back at home in the backyard.

“So for me, it’s really special.

“Especially when I was little, you know, had people in karting say ‘you know, how cool would be to race in Melbourne’.

“I kind of just brushed it off, you know, not really expecting it to happen, and now that it’s going to happen.

“It’s a super cool feeling. It’s incredibly special.

“I feel super privileged to have that opportunity, because it’s I think I’m one of very few people in the whole world, let alone Australia to have that chance.”

Piastri this weekend will continue an uninterrupted run of Australians who’ve competed in the event which goes back to his manager, Mark Webber, in 2022.

Daniel Ricciardo is the only other Aussie to have raced in Albert Park.

Only two others have raced in the world championship on home soil, namely Alan Jones and David Brabham, both of whom competed when the event was held in Adelaide.

First race in Australia

This weekend’s race will be Piastri’s first on Australian soil since he raced go-karts.

Following his karting career, he headed to Europe to chase the Formula 1 dream – winning three titles in as many years en route to the premier class.

“Melbourne will actually be my first race out of karting in Australia, so it’ll be my first time driving on an Australian circuit,” he revealed.

“I haven’t even done a track day or anything at Winton or Phillip Island.

“It’s going to be exciting for me to actually race on home soil again.

“I think the last time was 2015 in karting, so that’ll be special.”

The event will also see Piastri on track, of sorts, with friend Christian Pancione, who will race in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia in support for F1 this weekend.

“Yeah, I’ll be on the same card as Christian, he’s racing in Carrera Cup that weekend.

“So, yeah, it’s gonna be a little bit strange to be racing on the same weekend as my mates but it’ll be a cool weekend.”