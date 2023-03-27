GTWC champion switches to Porsche for 2023

Back-to-back Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS champion Yasser Shahin has moved to Porsche team EMA Motorsport for the 2023 season.

Shahin won the Pro-Am title in both 2021 and 2022 in an Audi Sport Customer Racing entry, generally driving with Garth Tander or Christopher Mies.

This year, he will pilot a 911 (991.2) GT3 R with one of EMA’s new Carrera Cup drivers, Garnet Patterson.

“I’m so excited to get the opportunity to represent two brands I love – The Bend and Porsche,” said Shahin.

“The opportunity to drive and defend the GT title with EMA Motorsport is really exciting.

“The GT3 R suits my driving style, and the team is extremely committed to high performance in all respects.”

The car is that which Matt Campbell/Mathieu Jaminet/Thomas Preining drove to second place outright in last month’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour under the Manthey EMA banner.

Shahin also picked up a second place that afternoon, in the Pro-Am class, as he finished ninth outright in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II.

He drove with Mies and Ricardo Feller at Mount Panorama, but has also recently shared a car with Patterson, in the LMP2 class of the Asian Le Mans Series in a United Autosports entry.

Patterson and Chris Pither form EMA’s expanded, two-car attack on Carrera Cup, and the Melbourne-based team will continue to partner EMA in Europe, including outings in the 24 Hours of Spa, 24h Nürburgring, and DTM.

Round 1 of the 2023 GT World Challenge Australia season will be held at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour on April 7-9.

That event will be streamed live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.