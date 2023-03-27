> News > Sportscars > GT

GTWC champion switches to Porsche for 2023

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Monday 27th March, 2023 - 10:00am
Yasser Shahin will drive an EMA Motorsport Porsche in the 2023 GT World Challenge Australia season

Yasser Shahin will drive an EMA Motorsport Porsche in the 2023 GT World Challenge Australia season

Back-to-back Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS champion Yasser Shahin has moved to Porsche team EMA Motorsport for the 2023 season.

Shahin won the Pro-Am title in both 2021 and 2022 in an Audi Sport Customer Racing entry, generally driving with Garth Tander or Christopher Mies.

This year, he will pilot a 911 (991.2) GT3 R with one of EMA’s new Carrera Cup drivers, Garnet Patterson.

“I’m so excited to get the opportunity to represent two brands I love – The Bend and Porsche,” said Shahin.

“The opportunity to drive and defend the GT title with EMA Motorsport is really exciting.

“The GT3 R suits my driving style, and the team is extremely committed to high performance in all respects.”

Yasser Shahin Porsche

The car finished second outright in the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

The car is that which Matt Campbell/Mathieu Jaminet/Thomas Preining drove to second place outright in last month’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour under the Manthey EMA banner.

Shahin also picked up a second place that afternoon, in the Pro-Am class, as he finished ninth outright in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II.

He drove with Mies and Ricardo Feller at Mount Panorama, but has also recently shared a car with Patterson, in the LMP2 class of the Asian Le Mans Series in a United Autosports entry.

Patterson and Chris Pither form EMA’s expanded, two-car attack on Carrera Cup, and the Melbourne-based team will continue to partner EMA in Europe, including outings in the 24 Hours of Spa, 24h Nürburgring, and DTM.

Round 1 of the 2023 GT World Challenge Australia season will be held at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour on April 7-9.

That event will be streamed live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.

Yasser Shahin Porsche

The Porsche will carry the #1 plate after Yasser Shahin won the 2022 Pro-Am championship title

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]