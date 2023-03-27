Foxtel confirms F1TV roll out

Foxtel subscribers are able to access F1TV on their set top boxes in time for this week’s Australian Grand Prix.

Field testing has been ongoing since at least F1 pre-season in Bahrain and it has now been rolled out to subscribers with iQ4 and iQ5 set top boxes.

“We can confirm F1TV app integration has commenced on compatible devices ahead of the Australian Grand Prix next weekend,” a Foxtel Group spokesperson said in a statement issued to Speedcafe.

“The app will provide an even richer experience for Foxtel customers with access to multiple live in-race feeds, comprehensive live timing data, highlights and exclusive programming on and off the track.”

F1TV on Foxtel

Group CEO Patrick Delaney announced last year that the over-top-top (OTT) service would be added for 2023.

Subscribers with the requisite set top boxes will have an F1 TV Pro subscription available at no additional cost.

Fans will be able to watch Formula 1-produced content beyond the on-track and timing with technical analysis, paddock discussions, documentaries, event highlights and an archive of races.

Foxtel holds the rights to broadcast Formula 1 in Australia, showing all practice, qualifying and races live.

A late deal saw pre-season testing from Bahrain added to that.

The only free-to-air coverage of F1 available this year is the Australian Grand Prix.

That will see this weekend’s Australian GP broadcast by Channel 10 due to anti-siphoning legislation.