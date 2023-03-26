> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Bottas drives a Bathurst 1000 winner in Adelaide
Sunday 26th March, 2023 - 5:00pm
Photographs of Valtteri Bottas driving the 2016 Bathurst 1000-winning VF Commodore, as well as an Alfa Romeo GTV Group A touring car, at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.
CLICK HERE for onboard video from the Supercar
