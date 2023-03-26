> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: 2023 Adelaide Motorsport Festival
Sunday 26th March, 2023 - 10:58am
The 2023 Adelaide Motorsport Festival is taking place this weekend in Victoria Park with demonstrations including classic Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, Heritage Touring Cars and more.
The array of cars will continue to be showcased in Adelaide into Sunday with a demonstration by Valterri Bottas as he drives the 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner.
The demonstration will begin at 13:45 AEDT.
