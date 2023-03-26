Aaron Seton thrilled by Sierra at Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Aaron Seton has been left thrilled by his drive of a historic Ford Sierra at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

The 24-year-old emulated his father Glenn, who won the 1990 Sandown 500 in an RS500 Sierra, by getting behind the wheel of an ex-Murray Carter example.

After setting the fastest time in a damp Heritage Tourin Cars session at the Victoria Park Sprint circuit, he was full of praise for the car.

“It’s been good fun driving the Sierra and doing some laps; my first time in Group A machinery,” Seton told Speedcafe.com.

“Dad drove a similar car, so it’s pretty cool to be able to jump behind the wheel and get the experience of what it’s like.

“It’s a great bit of kit. They handle really well, and have plenty of grunt, and it definitely is quite different to a modern-day Supercar.

“Obviously [the Supercar] has a lot more aero, similar amounts of power, a little bit wider tyre, stuff like that, so they’ve got a bit more grip.

“I’d love to have another go!”

Seton shared the track with, among others, Valtteri Bottas at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo GTV 6 and was full of praise for the event.

“It’s good fun! It’s my first time at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and it’s a really cool atmosphere,” he added.

“It’s cool being at the shortened version of the Adelaide track – it really compacts the crowd and really gets the atmosphere up. The organisers have done a great job.”

Seton is taking on the full Super2 season in 2023, driving with Gomersall Motorsport in a Holden Commodore ZB.

Round 1 in Newcastle was not his most successful weekend, coming home 13th and seventh in two incident-interrupted races after a prang in practice.

Still, the third-generation racer has lofty expectations.

“My aim is to go for the championship this year,” said Seton.

“We had a difficult weekend in Newcastle, but hopefully we get on top of those things for Perth and get more towards the front.

“So, we keep working hard towards it, and see where we end up in the end.”