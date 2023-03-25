> News > National > Carrera Cup

Mouzouris spearheading Sonic Carrera Cup team

Sophie Wisely

By Sophie Wisely

Saturday 25th March, 2023 - 1:30pm
Porsche Carrera Cup will be a supporting event for the Australian Grand Prix as they start their 2023 season

Angelo Mouzouris has been confirmed for the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship, spearheading the Sonic Motor Racing Services line-up.

The 2019 Formula Ford Champion also raced for Sonic in 2022, but has now moved into one of its signature Bob Jane T-Marts-backed entries, alongside fellow Pro class driver Simon Fallon and Pro-Am competitor Rodney Jane.

“We had a tough season in Carrera Cup last year, but I feel much better and more prepared this time around. I have the motivation to do it and I have regained that fire in my belly to have a decent crack,” said Mouzouris, who is focusing on the all-Porsche category this year after a dual programme including Super2 last year.

“We’ve had a few test days to build on some elements. The tests were very productive and I’m confident that any weaknesses that we had has been turned into a strength.

“The Grand Prix is a great way to kick off the season. We had a pretty good first half of the weekend last year.

“I was running fourth on debut, but the results fell away after some incidents. We have a good base to work from and I’m excited to get out on track.”

Elsewhere in the 30-strong field for Round 1 at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix next weekend, David Russell has switched teams to Earl Bamber Motorsport from EMA Motorsport.

Russell finished last season in third and returns to the field with his new team as the highest-finishing competitor from 2022.

The 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup entry list is dominated by 19 drivers competing in the Pro-class and 11 Pro-Am class competitors.

Alex Davison was also announced to return to the Porsche Carrera Cup field this week and will race the Scott Taylor Motorsport car at Albert Park.

Kenny Habul will make his debut in the Pro-Am class in the #75 Sun Energy 1/TekworkX Motorsport entry after his recent Bathurst 12 Hour win.

The Carrera Cup Australia field will have its practice, qualifying and race one held on Thursday with race two on Friday and the finale on Saturday evening.

ENTRY LIST:
Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Round 1

No. Class Car # Sponsor Name Driver
First Name		 Driver
Second Name		 State Colour
1 Pro 2 Wall Racing / MOUTAI Luke
King
NSW Silver
2 Pro 5 TekworkX Motorsport Thomas Maxwell VIC Silver
3 Pro 6 Sonic Motor Racing Services / Bob Jane T Marts / Pitbox Angelo Mouzouris VIC Yellow / Blue
4 Pro-Am 7 Miles Advisory Partners Tim Miles NSW Red/White
5 Pro 8 Porsche Centre Melbourne / BWT Nick McBride VIC Pink / White
6 Pro-Am 9 Hallmarc Marc Cini VIC Red
7 Pro 11 Objective Racing Jackson Walls NSW Black
8 Pro-Am 13 The Bend Motorsport Park Sam Shahin SA White/Blue/Red
9 Pro-Am 14 ID Land / Porsche Centre Melbourne Matthew Belford VIC Black / Orange
10 Pro 17 Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM Callum Hedge QLD White/Black/Red
11 Pro-Am 20 Agas National Adrian Flack QLD Black/Blue/Orange
12 Pro-Am 22 Dexion / RAM Motorsport Dean Cook VIC Grey
13 Pro-Am 23 TekworkX Motorsport Daniel Stutterd VIC Silver
14 Pro 28 Hall Finance / Insurance Solutions Bayley Hall QLD Silver
15 Pro 32 Porsche Centre Melbourne / BWT Courtney Prince VIC Pink / White
16 Pro-Am 35 Hyundai Forklifts Indiran Padayachee NSW Red/Blue/White
17 Pro 38 Wall Racing David Wall NSW Silver
18 Pro 42 EMA Motorsport Chris Pither VIC
19 Pro 72 TekworkX Motorsport / Tyrepower Max Vidau SA Silver
20 Pro 74 EMA Motorsport Garnet Patterson SA
22 Pro-Am 75 Sun Energy 1 / TekworkX Motorsport Kenny Habul USA Silver
21 Pro 76 VCM Performance / HP Tuners Christian Pancione VIC White/Blue
23 Pro-Am 77 Sonic Motor Racing Services / Bob Jane T Marts Rodney Jane VIC Yellow / Blue
24 Pro-Am 86 Wall Racing Drew Hall NSW Blue/White
25 Pro 88 Dexion / RAM Motorsport Dylan O’Keeffe VIC Grey
26 Pro 99 Earl Bamber Motorsport David Russell QLD
27 Pro 101 Local Legends Ryder Quinn QLD Yellow
28 Pro 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Alex Davison QLD Black/Green/Red
29 Pro 777 Sonic Motor Racing Services / Bob Jane T Marts / Bremtech Simon Fallon VIC Yellow / Blue
30 Pro 992 Porsche Centre Brighton Motorsport / EBM Dale Wood VIC

