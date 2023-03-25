Mouzouris spearheading Sonic Carrera Cup team

Angelo Mouzouris has been confirmed for the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship, spearheading the Sonic Motor Racing Services line-up.

The 2019 Formula Ford Champion also raced for Sonic in 2022, but has now moved into one of its signature Bob Jane T-Marts-backed entries, alongside fellow Pro class driver Simon Fallon and Pro-Am competitor Rodney Jane.

“We had a tough season in Carrera Cup last year, but I feel much better and more prepared this time around. I have the motivation to do it and I have regained that fire in my belly to have a decent crack,” said Mouzouris, who is focusing on the all-Porsche category this year after a dual programme including Super2 last year.

“We’ve had a few test days to build on some elements. The tests were very productive and I’m confident that any weaknesses that we had has been turned into a strength.

“The Grand Prix is a great way to kick off the season. We had a pretty good first half of the weekend last year.

“I was running fourth on debut, but the results fell away after some incidents. We have a good base to work from and I’m excited to get out on track.”

Elsewhere in the 30-strong field for Round 1 at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix next weekend, David Russell has switched teams to Earl Bamber Motorsport from EMA Motorsport.

Russell finished last season in third and returns to the field with his new team as the highest-finishing competitor from 2022.

The 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup entry list is dominated by 19 drivers competing in the Pro-class and 11 Pro-Am class competitors.

Alex Davison was also announced to return to the Porsche Carrera Cup field this week and will race the Scott Taylor Motorsport car at Albert Park.

Kenny Habul will make his debut in the Pro-Am class in the #75 Sun Energy 1/TekworkX Motorsport entry after his recent Bathurst 12 Hour win.

The Carrera Cup Australia field will have its practice, qualifying and race one held on Thursday with race two on Friday and the finale on Saturday evening.

ENTRY LIST:

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Round 1