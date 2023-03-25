Footwork F1 car crashed at Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Josh Kean has experienced a spectacular crash in a Footwork Formula 1 car at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Kean lost control at Senna Chicane after the car’s engine appeared to fail, which is likely to explain the loss of traction.

It had already been spotted blowing smoke in earlier laps of the Victoria Park circuit before letting go completely and causing the South Australian to spin into the barriers.

He was able to exit the 1994 Footwork FA15 under his own power, before the fire underneath the vehicle and another which started on the grass outfield were extinguished.

The Kean family-owned car is one of 11 on the F1 entry list for the event which takes place on the permanent section (and a small part of Wakefield Road) of the track which once hosted the world championship.

It was hoisted onto a flatbed tow truck and taken away from the scene.

The session was the second of the day for that F1 contingent, while there is also contemporary F1 driver representation with Valtteri Bottas driving a Bathurst 1000-winning VF Commodore tomorrow.