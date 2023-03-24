Williams assessing 2026 F1 power unit supply

Williams is not currently committed to retaining Mercedes as its power unit supplier when Formula 1 adopts new technical regulations for 2026.

The Grove operation has used Mercedes power since the introduction of the turbo hybrid era.

It enjoyed success thanks to the German company’s early efforts, finishing third in the constructors’ championship in 2014.

Results have been harder to come by since then; George Russell recorded the team’s last podium at the 2021 Belgian ‘Grand Prix’.

Williams has hired James Vowles as its team principal as it looks to return its fortunes more akin to 2014.

The ex-Mercedes mad has admitted that is not a short-term project.

He already faces a key decision as a call on a power unit supplier for 2026 is needed in the coming months.

That includes evaluating not only the incumbent suppliers but newcomers such as Audi and Red Bull Ford.

Williams assessing power unit options

“At the moment [we’re] still in the process of making sure we understand all the options available to this team,” Vowles said when asked about the future power unit supplier.

“We’re not locked into Mercedes and we’re still in the process of reviewing.

“But we have to, as all teams will do as well, come to a decision fairly shortly.

“I think the end of the year would be late, end of this year would be late, so need to do it before then.”

Though he joined from Mercedes, Vowles admitted that he will consider all options.

“As you would imagine, it would be foolish to simply go with where I’m comfortable,” he opined.

“You have to always make sure if you go get your house painted, you get three quotes. I would highly recommend you do that if you don’t.

“It’s the same here, I want to make sure I understand what’s available to us.”