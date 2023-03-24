What to watch on Stan Sport this weekend

Stan Sport has you covered for action on both two-wheels and four this weekend as it serves up Formula E, the Australian Superbike Championship as well as the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship.

The 2023 Julius Baer Sao Paulo E-Prix takes place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this weekend as Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The inaugural visit to the Sao Paulo sees hometown hero and former champion Lucas di Grassi (Mahindra Racing) joined by compatriot Sergio Sette Camara (NIO 333) as Formula E gets set for its debut in the South American nation.

Its motorsport heritage is rich and includes the legendary Ayrton Senna, triple Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion and twice a winner at Interlagos on home soil in Sao Paulo; Emerson Fittipaldi, another F1 title winner hailing from the city, through to Rio de Janeiro-born Nelson Piquet Senior, also a three-time world champion.

After five rounds, Pascal Wehrlein leads the standings for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team from Jake Dennis and Jean-Eric Vergne, with Antonio Felix da Costa – who drove a storming race from 11th on the grid to his first win for TAG Heuer Porsche last time out at Cape Town – in fourth ahead of New Zealander Nick Cassidy.

Sydney Motorsport Park plays host to Round 2 of the Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship Presented by Motul.

It’s the first time the Championship has visited the Sydney circuit since 2019, and while Josh Waters and McMartin Racing dominated last month’s opening round at Phillip Island, the compressed two-day format means that riders will have to dial-in their bike quickly in the short practice sessions ahead of qualifying Friday night.

The second round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship is landing in Riola Sardo this weekend for the MXGP of Sardegna.

Stan Sport will bring all live and ad-free key sessions throughout the weekend.