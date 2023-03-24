VIDEO: Creating Country Club Chaos
Friday 24th March, 2023 - 3:00pm
Take a behind the scenes look at the mammoth effort that went into putting together Supercheap Auto’s Country Club Chaos as part of the “Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign.
The video featured cameos from motorsport stars including Shane van Gisbergen, Russell Ingall, Paul ‘The Dude’ Morris, David Reynolds, Broc Feeney and more.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]