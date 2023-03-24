> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Creating Country Club Chaos

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 24th March, 2023 - 3:00pm

Take a behind the scenes look at the mammoth effort that went into putting together Supercheap Auto’s Country Club Chaos as part of the “Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign.

The video featured cameos from motorsport stars including  Shane van Gisbergen, Russell Ingall, Paul ‘The Dude’ Morris, David Reynolds, Broc Feeney and more.

