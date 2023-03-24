VIDEO: BJR’s prep for the AGP

Subscribe to our newsletter
Speedcafe.com
Friday 24th March, 2023 - 5:07pm
Brad Jones outlines his team’s preparation at the workshop for next week’s Supercars event at Albert Park, including five hours of work to assemble a Gen3 front bar.
