Revealed: Why Triple Eight appeal was dismissed

The reasons as to why Triple Eight Race Engineering’s appeal against its twin Newcastle disqualification has been revealed.

Following Wednesday night’s Supercars Court of Appeal hearing, which upheld the disqualification of both the #97 and #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaros from Race 1 of the Repco Supercars Championship, the full decision paper has now been released.

Among the notable points is that the three-person panel hearing the appeal determined that Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess “has no authority to give an informal waiver of a rule to one competitor,” as Triple Eight had claimed.

Furthermore, the team did not attempt to make its case that it should be given an allowance for ‘Minor Non-Compliance’ under Rule C2.4 of the Supercars Operations Manual, and hence that should not be a factor in the appeal.

Supercars Court of Appeal

Triple Eight Race Engineering – Hearing dated 22 March 2023

Reasons for Decision

The first and second place-getters in Race 1 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship were entered by the appellant, Triple Eight Race Engineering (Aust) Pty Ltd. In post-event scrutineering it was observed that a system in each car for cooling the driver had been placed on the right-hand side of the driver’s seat. Rule C16.2.1.1 provides:

16.2.1 Any Driver cooling system that contains a cooling medium must be:

16.2.1.1 mounted within the cockpit utilising the mounting points designated in the GSD for the passenger seat; and

16.2.1.2. constructed in a manner which to the satisfaction of the HoM, has been designed to ensure the safe containment of the entire system during reasonably foreseeable loading conditions.

It is undisputed that the placement of the cooling systems constituted breaches of that Technical Rule. Charges were laid alleging a breach of that rule. Protests were also lodged by two other competitors, WAU Racing Pty Ltd and Tickford Racing Pty Ltd. Both of these competitors alleged breaches of the same rule; Tickford Racing also alleged a breach of another rule but that issue is no longer live and need not be considered any further. The Stewards convened a hearing and it was held that evening. The appellant admitted that the placement of the systems did not conform to Rule C16.2.1.1. However, the appellant submitted that the HoM had given the team permission to use the system as installed. Mr Dutton, the team manager of the appellant gave evidence about this as follows:

And then I said we’ve actually – we now have helmet air cooling, dry ice. As well as the – the electric cooling. The – the [chillout] box, which does the cool suit. So we’ve – we’ve not got two systems mounted. I spoke about how we’ve mounted it on the r- right-hand side do it’s – it’s away from any heat source. It’s not on the muffler, etcetera like the cool suit is. And it should be more efficient. The length of the fuel stops that we should be able to refill it in the pit stop, etcetera. If – if we need to. So went into – to a – a bit of conversation about that.

The HoM, Mr Adrian Burgess, gave evidence that was not materially inconsistent with the evidence of Mr Dutton but he emphatically denied that he had given Mr Dutton permission to deviate from the rules. On the basis of this conversation, the appellant submitted that the non-conformity should be treated as one that had been permitted by the HoM. The Stewards found that the HoM had not granted permission to the appellant to install the systems contrary to the Rule. They found that there had been a breach of a Technical Rule and disqualified both cars. The appellant appeals on two grounds. (a third ground has been abandoned): That the Stewards ought to have concluded that an instruction had authorised the system as installed; That the Stewards had failed to consider Rule C2.4. The appellant also appeals against the severity of the penalty as well as the procedure used to impose it. On the hearing of this appeal the appellant sought leave to adduce further evidence in the form of a statement by Mr Dutton. If the Court allowed this statement to be admitted, the respondent sought leave to adduce evidence of its own by way of reply. This was by way of a statement by one of the Stewards and a statement by the HoM, Mr Burgess. The Court reserved its decision whether to grant leave and invited the parties to make submissions upon the assumption that the statement would be admitted. Having now considered the matter fully, with one exception, the tender of each of these statements is rejected on the basis that all of this evidence could reasonably have been adduced before the Stewards. The exception is that paragraph 40 of Mr Dutton’s statement is admitted. It concerns a statement made to the Stewards after the hearing but before a decision had been announced. The statement does not otherwise appear in the transcript. The respondent also wished to tender a statement by one of the Stewards, Mr McMahon. The Court rejects the tender of that statement on the ground that there can be no occasion for a Steward to explain the reasons of the Stewards on an appeal. As a matter of strict definition, the Stewards’ reasons contain all of their reasons and must be understood as they are stated. No further explication is necessary or permitted. Mr McMahon was also invited by the respondent to give some evidence about the further evidence referred to by Mr Dutton in paragraph 40 of his statement. It is undesirable to ask officiating Stewards to become witnesses at a later appeal. Such a course risks impairing the perception of impartiality of adjudicators that is crucial to the maintenance of fair competition. On the basis of the conversation as described by Mr Dutton, the appellant contends that the HoM had given permission for the system to be installed in the manner in which it was installed. The Stewards rejected this submission and found that the HoM had not given permission to the appellant. They found that, while Mr Dutton might have believed that that was so, his belief was mistaken. On the evidence before us, including Mr Dutton’s recent statement, we are of the respectful opinion that the Stewards’ finding was correct. Put at its highest, on Mr Dutton’s evidence Mr Burgess had agreed with Mr Dutton that the use of the system was a good idea; he said nothing about its placement and it is not even clear that he had turned his mind to the content of the rule about placement. It is unnecessary to consider the facts surrounding the alleged instruction because such an instruction could have had no effect. The HoM has no authority to give an informal waiver of a rule to one competitor. The appellant has submitted that Rule 2.1.6 confers such power. It provides:

Each Competitor is responsible for ensuring that their Car complies with the conditions of eligibility contained in the Rules throughout each Event and all Supercars authorised activities including all rides at a Supercars Test Days as described in Rule D1, unless instructed by the HoM.

Rule 2.1.6 cannot be understood to confer a power upon the HoM to confer upon the HoM an unconstrained power to authorise a departure from the rules. If it did so, it would also mean that it authorised the HoM to “instruct” a competitor to comply with an instruction given by the HoM to do something that the rules do not require a competitor to do. This would be tantamount to a conferral of a power upon the HoM to legislate new rules from time to time as he thought fit. Rule 2.1.6 imposes a responsibility upon competitors to ensure that their cars comply with the conditions of eligibility subject only to any instruction given by the HoM. Any instruction that the HoM gives in these circumstances must be an instruction that is otherwise authorised by the Rules. The source of the power must be found in another provision. There are several rules that confer power upon the HoM to give instructions. Rule C2.4 is a provision of that kind. That rule provides that if the HoM notices “an area of minor-non-compliance, he may endorse the car’s log book to that effect and notify the Stewards accordingly. The Rule provides that the endorsement should be a note “in the following form”. The form that follows provides for a statement that the “minor non-compliance does not improve performance to such an extent that the Car should be disqualified from the Event”. It will be observed that the power conferred upon the HoM by that rule is not at large. The power is one to waive strict compliance with a rule. However, it can only be exercised by the HoM if the non-compliance is “minor”. Consequently, the waiver must be given effect by a stated process that requires the HoM to consider, first, whether the non-compliance is “minor” and, if in his opinion it is minor, that the non-compliance does not improve performance “to such an extent that the Car should be disqualified”. The HoM is then required to make a written record of his decision and to notify the Stewards. The Stewards must then make a decision of their own to accept or to reject the endorsement. That process was not followed in this case. This is the kind of “instruction” that is contemplated by Rule 2.1.6. We reject the submission that Rule 2.1.6 confers power upon the HoM to give instructions at his total discretion for a competitor to be free from the operation of a rule. If it were otherwise, it would logically mean that the application of all or any of the rules in any given case would be at the whim and unfettered discretion of the HoM. Such a situation is untenable for obvious reasons. Accordingly, even if the HoM had “instructed’ Mr Dutton in the way in which he submits he was instructed, it could make no difference. The HoM had no power to “instruct” the appellant that it did not have to comply with a Technical Rule. However, Rule 2.4.5 provides that if a question of eligibility is raised after the competition, and if “that matter would have been treated as a minor ineligibility if raised at scrutiny, the Stewards may treat the matter as though the HoM had endorsed the log book”. The effect of the rule is that if the HoM would have considered that the non-compliance was minor and that no improved performance was involved, and if the HoM would then have exercised his discretion to endorse the car’s log book, the Stewards can consider an exercise of their discretion even after the race and despite no steps having been taken earlier. The appellant has submitted that the Stewards failed to consider Rule C2.4 at the hearing. It submits that the issue was raised at the hearing but the Stewards failed to deal with it. There was a question raised at the hearing about “minor ineligibility” but it was not raised by the appellant. It was raised by Mr Mori, the Deputy Race Director. The point emerged in the following statement by Mr Mori.

The only other submission I’d like to raise is that with anything technical, we can determine that there is performance enhancing or not performance enhancing. So whether it is a technical breach that comes with disqualification, or a minor ineligibility that requires – an ineligibility – ineligible part to be resolved before the next race.