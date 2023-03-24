New make for Supercheap Auto TCR Australia

Chinese-Swedish marque Lynk & Co is set to make its Supercheap Auto TCR Australia debut in the next round of the 2023 season at Phillip Island.

Ashley Seward Motorsport will field a 03 for British Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Oliphant, who himself debuted in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia last month at Symmons Plains in an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce.

Lynk & Co was established in 2016 by the Geely Auto Group, the parent company of Volvo, and has gone on to win WTCR drivers’ titles with Yann Ehrlacher in 2020 and 2021, as well as three straight teams’ titles from 2019 to 2021.

The 03 which Oliphant will hop into is an ex-Cyan Racing car which has been rebuilt before being dispatched to Australia, with arrival in the country expected soon.

ASM Team Principal Ashley Seward himself said, “We have been working with Geely Group Motorsport for some time on this project and they have been great to deal with throughout.

“We believe Lynk & Co offers the best TCR customer programme in the world and have no doubt we can add to the success the brand has had in the highest levels of TCR globally.

“We feel that Lynk & Co, with our new driver Tom Oliphant and our valued sponsor Autoglym, will be a formidable combination and we can’t wait to get the car to Australia and out on track.”

Lynk & Co is set to launch in Australia by 2025, while Geely will provide customer support to ASM.

“We are delighted to welcome Ashley Seward Motorsport to our growing Customer Sport family and to see the Lynk & Co 03 TCR race on yet another continent, especially one with such strong motorsport heritage as Oceania,” said Ron Hartvelt, Customer Sport Director of Geely Group Motorsport.

“TCR Australia is one of the toughest and most professional TCR championships out there and we look forward to supporting Ashley Seward Motorsport in their programme, wishing them the best of luck this season.”

Round 2 of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia will be held at Phillip Island on May 12-14, while Cyan Racing itself will compete at November’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International as part of the TCR World Tour.

Every round of the Shannons SpeedSeries is streamed live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.