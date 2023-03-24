Davison to drive Porsche at AGP

Alex Davison will return to the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at next week’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The 2004 Carrera Cup winner – and Shell V-Power Racing Team co-driver to brother Will Davison for this year’s Supercars endurance races – will stand in for Scott Taylor in Round 1 of this year’s series.

Taylor sustained an injury during a recent triathlon in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast and has chosen Davison to take over the Scott Taylor Motorsport #222 GT3 Cup Car for the Grand Prix event.

“Alex Davison is a highly valued member of the STM team and I’m genuinely excited to see him representing STM,” Taylor said.

“The best approach is to ensure my injury is fully repaired and that means being responsible and practical. As much as I would love to be driving in the opening round, I am following professional advice.”

Davison has worked with STM in various capacities, including a driver coaching role as well as in competition at multiple Bathurst 12 Hour events.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to jump behind the wheel of the STM Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Car at Albert Park,” Davison said.

“I’ve been fortunate to have had a lot of success at Albert Park in Carrera Cup in the past so it will be great to go there in the new car and compete in such a competitive field.

“There’s no expectations other than representing the STM squad as well as possible and enjoying the weekend.”

“Thanks to Scott and Rebecca Taylor for the opportunity to fill in while he is recovering.”