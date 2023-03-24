Davison in plum BMW drive for Bathurst 6 Hour

Will Davison will once again contest the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour with one of the top BMW crews.

For the second year in a row, the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will partner up with Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey in the Mount Panorama production car enduro, which takes place next month at Easter.

Lynton and Leahey won the race in 2019, then finished second in 2021, although a mechanical issue took them out of contention for line honours last year and they were classified 27th.

The M3 Competition which they will race has been rebuilt following a fire at Queensland Raceway in an Australian Production Cars round last year, and the trio should be one of the outright victory hopes in Class X.

“I really enjoyed being part of the Bathurst 6 Hour with Beric, Tim, and the team last year,” said Davison.

“Unfortunately, we had a mechanical issue very early on which put us out of contention.

“I have been very keen to come back and have another shot, I enjoyed the vibe of the event, it’s a fun and different nature of racing, a huge field and massive car speed variances.

“It creates different challenges and has an old school endurance race type feel. All the cars have different strengths and weaknesses and I enjoyed having to adapt to a Production Car and its requirements.

“Importantly we all got on well and had fun, and the chance to race with one of my best friends in Tim is really special, we will be giving it our all for victory this year.”

Bruce Lynton BM Service has established itself as one of the most prolific outfits at the Bathurst 6 Hour, preparing the car which won the 2021 race in the hands of Shane van Gisbergen, Shane Smollen, and Rob Rubis.

Lynton himself is eyeing what would be an unprecedented second victory in the event for he and Leahey.

“We’ve been working hard to rebuild the 2019 Bathurst 6 Hour-winning blue car since Tim had a barbecue at Queensland Raceway last year in Australian Production Cars,” he quipped.

“We ran it on the weekend for the first time. We had some challenges but ticked a lot of boxes.

“Still some fine-tuning but have another test day with APC on Tuesday which is when Tim and Will get their first drive of the year in the old girl.

“I’m looking forward to a good race and there’s plenty of quality in Class X. We obviously come trying to win and hopefully we [Leahey and I] can be the first to win two Bathurst 6 Hour titles.”

Davison’s Dick Johnson Racing Supercars team-mate Anton De Pasquale will also be in the race, in a Class X BMW M4, while the latter’s Bathurst 1000 co-driver, Tony D’Alberto, will steer an HSV GTS.

The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour will be held on April 7-9, and streamed live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.