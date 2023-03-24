Bathurst 12 Hour winner joins Carrera Cup field

Kenny Habul will make his Carrera Cup debut at next week’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, his first event on home soil since winning this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Habul became a two-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner last month, and backed that up with a class victory at the Kyalami 9 Hour which kept him on top of the Pro-Am standings in the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

At Albert Park, he will link with TekworkX Motorsport for Round 1 of the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

That makes for a four-car programme for TekworkX in the Australian Grand Prix, with Max Vidau and Thomas Maxwell in the Pro class, Habul alongside Danny Stutterd in Pro-Am, and 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner Luke Youlden moving into a team manager position.

Team Owner Rob Woods said, “We’re thrilled to have Kenny Habul joining the team for the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

“He has a wealth of experience all around the globe and is certainly regarded as one of the best Pro-Am class drivers in motorsport.

“To have him join TekworkX Motorsport to start the season is not only a great boost for us, but a fantastic addition to our Pro-Am stable alongside Danny Stutterd.

“As a team owner, I am under no illusion of the task we have with four cars entered, it is really special. This will be aided with the appointment of Luke Youlden as team manager for the 2023 season.

“To do it at the biggest stage on the calendar is a very exciting prospect. It’s a testament to the hard work from every single person on our team, that we’ve been able to grow from one entry in 2021 to a four-car operation to start 2023.”

Carrera Cup is on-track at Albert Park from Thursday.