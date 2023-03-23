Pither lands drive in Carrera Cup Australia

Chris Pither will contest the 2023 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia season, with EMA Motorsport.

The New Zealander’s debut in the category will come at next week’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, as part of an expanded EMA line-up.

The Melbourne-based squad will also field Garnet Patterson for a two-car attack on the Carrera Cup title, after fielding David Russell to third in the championship in 2022.

Pither, who last year competed in the Repco Supercars Championship with PremiAir Racing, will drive Car #42, as he did when he won the Australian V8 Ute Racing Series title in 2011.

“I’m excited to join EMA Motorsport, and by the challenge of racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup for the first time,” said the 2018 Super2 Series winner.

“The car is very different to what I have become accustomed to in Supercars – simple points like being left-hand drive – but, more so, the way the car makes its speed and how to maximise the tyre.

“It will be a steep learning curve, but I have high expectations and it’s great to stay active driving in a highly competitive championship.”

Patterson hails from New South Wales but has largely plied his trade overseas in sportscars, and recently picked up a podium in the Asian Le Mans Series at Yas Marina.

“It is something new for the 2023 season, but I’m looking forward to adding the challenge of Carrera Cup to my programme and racing at home in Australia, which I haven’t done in almost 10 years,” said the 29-year-old, who will also be on debut in the one-make Porsche championship, in Car #74.

“EMA Motorsport have shown their strength throughout last season, finishing third in the championship and I’m looking forward to working with them to form a successful relationship into the future.”

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 30-April 2.