VIDEO: Brad Jones explains Supercars’ latest wheel, nut changes

The Supercars field will compete at next week’s Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint with further revisions to their Gen3 wheel and nut package.

The new-spec wheels were problematic during pre-season on both fronts, with the circlip having a tendency to fail and thermal imbalances causing difficulties when changing wheels on a hot hub.

While modifications were made ahead of the season-opening Thrifty Newcastle 500, a number of teams continued to experience dramas, primarily around the nuts.

Aside from continued issues with the circlip, cross-threading was also an issue for some competitors, leading to Supercars deciding on further changes ahead of their races at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

As Brad Jones explains in his latest tech video, the retaining system on the nuts has been beefed up.

Furthermore, the thread on the inside of the nut is now tapered, the aim being to avoid cross-threading.