Triple Eight loses appeal over Newcastle disqualification

Triple Eight Race Engineering has lost the appeal over its twin disqualification from Race 1 at the Thrifty Newcastle 500.

Shane van Gisbergen took the chequered flag first and Broc Feeney second in the sister Red Bull Ampol Camaro in the opening race of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

However, both van Gisbergen’s #97 entry and Feeney’s #88 would be disqualified on the following morning of a breach of technical regulations regarding the installation of driver cooling systems.

The breach was specifically of Rule C6.2.1.1 of the Supercars Operations Manuel, which prescribes that the cooling system must be “mounted within the cockpit utilising the mounting points designated in the GSD for the passenger seat”.

Triple Eight had opted to install supplementary dry ice boxes in order to provide cool air to its drivers’ helmets, which is beyond the present capability of the ChillOut system it uses, but located them to the right of the driver’s seat of each car.

It claimed to have received verbal approval from Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess regarding that deviation from the rules, a situation which, in broad terms, is believed to have been commonplace due to the rushed rollout of the new Gen3 cars.

However, Burgess denied ever giving permission to Triple Eight to mount the supplementary system on the driver’s side.

He was present in the garage when the team alleged permission occurred, but stated during the initial hearing that was in relation to another matter.

Full statement from Motorsport Australia

Motorsport Australia can confirm Triple Eight Race Engineering’s appeal has been heard and dismissed and cars 97 and 88 are disqualified from race one of the Newcastle 500.

Tonight’s hearing was held in Melbourne at Motorsport Australia House in Canterbury, beginning at 6pm and concluding at 9.30pm.

A three-person panel was convened to hear the appeal. The three members are Walter Sofronoff KC, Steve Chopping and Ross Jackson.

A full and substantiative decision paper will be published by close of business on Friday and posted on the Motorsport Australia website in full.

