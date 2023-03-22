Triple Eight appeal continues

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s appeal against its twin disqualification from Race 1 at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 continues this evening.

The hearing is being held at Motorsport Australia’s Melbourne headquarters, and began at 18:00 local time/AEDT, a spokesperson for the national governing body advised.

It remains ongoing, as the Banyo-based outfit seeks to have its Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros restored to first and second in the classification for Race 1 of the Repco Supercars Championship.

Shane van Gisbergen came to dominate the race and team-mate Broc Feeney took the chequered flag in second place, before both Cars #97 and #88 were disqualified over a technical breach regarding the installation of driver cooling systems.

Officially, Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters is provisionally the winner of Race 1, and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert the drivers’ championship leader, but van Gisbergen would be restored to top spot in both if the appeal is successful.