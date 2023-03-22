Speedcafe.com launches eSeries Championship

Speedcafe.com has launched a brand-new online racing competition that will bring together some of the best virtual racers from around the world.

The Speedcafe eSeries Championship is set to feature races involving a wide range of circuits and vehicles, allowing participants to test their skills in the digital space.

Hosted on the iRacing platform, the 10-round calendar for the inaugural season will see competitors take to iconic circuits from the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

It is not the first time that Australia’s leading motorsport website has hosted an online racing competition, having previously done so during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Speedcafe.com GT3 ESeries, presented by Kincrome Tools.

Speedcafe.com co-owner Karl Begg said the new eSeries is an acknowledgement of the surge in popularity online racing has experienced in recent years.

“Online racing is going from strength to strength, which has been vindicated by the launch of the Speedcafe eSeries Championship,” Begg said.

“Our all-new competition caters for all levels of online racers, from experienced professionals to beginners in virtual racing.

“Speedcafe.com has a proven track record in hosting online racing competitions and we are excited to launch this all-new series.”

There will be the opportunity for participants to test their abilities against the best, with the featured driver for the inaugural eSeries being Josh Muggleton.

The 2013 iRacing Supercars title winner and 2019/20 Supercars eSeries competitor is relishing the opportunity to take part in the platform that helped launch his own motorsport career.

“I’m really happy to be a part of it, online racing has given me my start in real-life racing, so to play my little part to be able to give back, I’m happy to do it,” Muggleton said.

“I’m getting on these days, I’m turning 36-years-old this year, so I’ll see if I can give the kids a run for their money, I don’t think so, but I’m obviously excited to have a go and see where it all ends up.

“The circuits on the calendar are a perfect mix of everything from a Formula 1 style track, as well as challenging tracks like Mount Panorama and Road America, so I think there is something for everyone in there.

“This championship is another feather in the cap for online racing and to have an organisation as well known in the industry like Speedcafe.com supporting it is pretty big as well.”

In addition to Muggleton, there will be guest appearances from other drivers throughout the season.

For those interested in tuning into the action, the Speedcafe eSeries Championship will be broadcast live with expert and pit lane commentary on Speedcafe.com.

Driving standards will be monitored by 247 Sim Services, while the category will be managed by Shane Evans.

If you’re ready to join the action and compete in one of the most exciting virtual racing leagues around, sign up for the Speedcafe eSeries Championship today.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Speedcafe eSeries Championship.

Speedcafe eSeries Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Mount Panorama, Bathurst, NSW – March 31 – PQ March 24-29

Round 2 – Road America, Wisconsin, USA – April 14 – PQ April 6-12

Round 3 – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island – April 28 – PQ April 21-26

Round 4 – Sandown International Motor Raceway, Springvale, VIC – May 12 – PQ May 5-10

Round 5- Autodromo Enzo Dino Ferrari Imola – May 26 – PQ May 19-24

Round 6 – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – June 9 – PQ June 2 – 7

Round 7 – Circuit Gilles Villenueve, Montreal, Canada – June 23 – PQ June 16-21

Round 8 – Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria – July 7 – PQ June 30 – July 5

Round 9 – Watkins Glen International (Classic Boot), New York, USA – July 21 – PQ July 14-19

Round 10 – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium – August 4 – PQ July 28 – August 2