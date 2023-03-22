New Zealander Sharp awarded BRDC Rising Star accolade

The emerging talent of 15-year-old New Zealander Louis Sharp has been recognised by the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

Sharp has become the latest member of the BRDC’s Rising Star scheme which is reserved for drivers aged 24 and under, from Britain or the Commonwealth, who are considered to have significant potential.

Sharp follows in the footsteps of other Rising Star recipients such as seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, effectively becoming a junior member of the club and an integral part of its talent development programme.

The Christchurch-born teenager came on the radar of the BRDC last year when he finished fourth in the British F4 Championship despite missing the opening races as he was too young to compete.

After turning 15, Sharp went on to score two victories in the series before rounding out the year by winning both F4 races on the end-of-season Abu Dhabi Grand Prix bill.

Sharp returns for a full assault on the British F4 season this year with Rodin Carlin, with pressure on his shoulders after being marked out as the favourite for the title due to him being quickest in all three official test sessions.

On the award from the BRDC, Sharp said: “It is a huge honour to have been acknowledged by such an illustrious organisation as the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

“I will be really proud to wear the scheme’s prized blue roundels on both my F4 car and race suit in 2023. Such recognition is a big boost in my preparations for the year ahead.”

Full BRDC membership within Sharp’s scope

Outlining why Sharp was chosen to represent the scheme, BRDC operations executive Luke Evans said: “The Rising Star scouts have been impressed with Louis’ performances in the F4 British Championship, and how quickly he has been able to adapt to the level of competition within one of Great Britain’s most competitive junior categories.

“His recruitment into the BRDC’s current crop of Rising Stars recognises the high likelihood that Louis will be able to sustain a great career in motor racing.

“It is hoped that he will, in due course, gain the results that he requires to qualify for full membership of the BRDC, which is something that is very much within the scope of his abilities as a racing driver.”

The new British F4 season commences at Donington Park on April 22-23, with the last of the 10 rounds at Brands Hatch on October 7-8.