IndyCar chiefs on fact-finding mission to Argentina MotoGP circuit

IndyCar is a step closer to a return to South America after Penske Entertainment bosses visited the circuit which hosts MotoGP in Argentina.

Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles and VP Michael Montri were among the delegation to visit the Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo, and meet with key stakeholders including government officials.

Interest in IndyCar has increased in Argentina thanks to Juncos Hollinger Racing becoming a full-time entrant, with co-owner Ricardo Juncos organising a demonstration of one of his Chevrolet-powered Dallaras in Termas last November.

The team has this year expanded to two cars, with Agustin Canapino, who boasts 15 national championship titles in his native Argentina, joining Callum Ilott in the squad.

Juncos was also part of the IndyCar visit to Termas, along with Ricardo Sosa, who is the executive secretary of the National Institute of Tourism Promotion of Argentina, local government figures, and track designer Tony Cotman of NZR Consulting.

A tweet from the Santiago del Estero provincial government’s official Twitter account stated, “IndyCar authorities toured the Termas racetrack, as part of a visit to evaluate the possibility of bringing to Santiago del Estero the most important single-seater category in the United States.”

The series has confined itself to North American events since it last raced in Brazil, on the streets of Sao Paulo, in 2013.

At the start of the 2022 season, Miles would only venture that IndyCar might expand into Mexico and, for all intents and purposes, considered that country part of North America anyway.

A race in Termas de Rio Hondo, on the other hand, would likely be a flyaway affair.

That city will play host to Round 2 of the 2023 MotoGP season on the weekend of Sunday, April 2 (local time), when the IndyCar Series resumes at Texas Motor Speedway.

