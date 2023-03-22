Hill tackling 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour as crew chief

Last year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour winner Cameron Hill will tackle the 2023 edition of the Mount Panorama production car enduro in a different role.

The Canberran and Thomas Sargent took out the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour from 61st on the grid, in a BMW M2 Competition entered by the former’s own CHE Racing Team.

Sargent now races in Carrera Cup North America and Hill, now embarking on a rookie Repco Supercars Championship campaign with Matt Stone’s Truck Assist Racing, is not attempting to go back-to-back in the Easter enduro either, at least as a driver.

However, he will still be heavily involved in the event, as Crew Chief for friends Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell, who will steer the D.A Campbell Transport Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X in Class A1.

“Although I won’t be racing in the event this year, it’s exciting to link up with Dean and Cameron.” said Hill.

“When I last handled the strategy and engineering, our team got the Class D win in 2021 when Lachlan Mineeff partnered Tom Sargent.

“That was a lot of fun. It’s actually quite draining watching a timing screen for six hours!

“Dean and Cameron are a good pairing. I think for a top outright result we may need a little bit of rain to fall. The Evo certainly thrives in those conditions, while the BMWs can’t put the power down.

“You never know, it’s a long race and you’ve just got to be there at the end.

“Cam and I met when he bought my Toyota 86 race series car, we’ve been good friends ever since. We come from quite similar backgrounds; we’ve had to work hard to crawl our way up the ladder. I met Dean when they pitted next to us at last year’s 6 hour, we had a lot of fun as neighbours.”

“The 6 hour is such a fun race to do, it’s basically the only major endurance race now where you and your mates can build a car in your garage, turn up to Bathurst and be competitive. Whatever the outcome, I know it will be a fun weekend.”

The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour takes place on April 7-9, and will be streamed live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.