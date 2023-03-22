Ford Mustang GT3 first public test at Sebring

The Ford Mustang GT3 has taken part in its first public test at Sebring, Florida.

The new generation S650 Mustang, which made its global racing debut as a Gen3 Supercar earlier this month at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 season opener, is yet to hit showrooms buts its GT3 derivative is shown here in full flight. Ford announced that the S650 will enter GT3 competition in 2024.

The previous S550 Mustang did see a sole GT4 brought into Australia – built by Canadian company Multimatic – that played a starring role in Ford’s 2018 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 promotions.