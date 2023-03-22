Feeney, Whincup in transcontinental Triple Eight GT campaign

Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup have been named as drivers for Triple Eight Race Engineering’s expanded GT World Challenge effort across both Australia and Asia in 2023.

Triple Eight, in partnership with Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR), fielded two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia in 2022, and also came to do the same in the back half of the Australian season.

A two-car campaign will be the norm on both continents this year, in a tightening of the Banyo-based squad’s relationship with JMR and the Ibrahim brothers.

Feeney will continue to drive in GT World Challenge with Prince Jefri Ibrahim, while Whincup and factory Mercedes-AMG driver Lucas Stolz will pair up with Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim.

The announcement comes off the back of Triple Eight’s two-car attack on last month’s Bathurst 12 Hour, when Feeney qualified its Pro entry on the front row before Whincup and Jefri Ibrahim, together with Richie Stanaway, claimed a Pro-Am class podium.

Feeney remarked, “I am stoked to be joining the JMR team as co-driver with Prince Jefri for the 2023 season.

“I wanted to fill in the space between the Supercars rounds this year, and this was the perfect opportunity.

“Although it was a gruelling race, I had fun starting 2023 in a GT for the Bathurst 12 Hour, so I’m keen to get some more time in the AMG GT3 throughout the year. The cars look great, and I can’t wait to get them out onto the track.”

Whincup said, “JMR has chosen Triple Eight Race Engineering to run their programme, and we’re taking it unbelievably seriously – every single resource we put into making a Supercar fast is exactly the same for the GT programme.

“We pride ourselves in preparing and racing the fastest cars in the world, and the JMR programme is absolutely no different.

“2022 was an awesome year for JMR. The trajectory they’re on in the next couple of years could see them on the grid of events like the Le Mans 24 Hour.

“Within the team we improved massively; we came a long way over the past 12 months. There are no excuses now for 2023 – we’ve got all the tools required, and plenty of experience to get the job done.”

As the Triple Eight boss alluded to, the squad won the Team Championship in Asia in 2022, and Jefri Ibrahim bagged the Pro-Am drivers’ title, as well as a third place in the Australian standings.

“Last year I won the Pro-Am Championship and we also won the team championship for the first time, which was really amazing,” said the latter.

“This year has started well with a class podium at the Bathurst 12 Hour, and hopefully we can carry this momentum forward into the rest of the season.

“I’ve been training hard in the gym and getting as much seat-time as possible in the car, as I want to take my physical performance to the next level this year.”

With one season of GT3 racing under his belt, Abu Bakar Ibrahim commented, “2022 was a great year and I learnt a lot, but now we are ready to step up to the next level.

“I’m excited by the challenge of racing both the Australian and Asian rounds of GT World Challenge and having the support of Jamie, Luca and Triple Eight will mean we have given ourselves the very best chance of success.”

Stolz, who worked with Triple Eight in 2022 when he won the Bathurst 12 Hour in the SunEnergy1 entry for the first time, said, “Starting in Asia is a new challenge for me; I don’t know the racetracks yet, but I’m very excited to race there.

“I am looking forward to working with the JMR Team. The Triple Eight team is very professional, and I’m confident that I can contribute to their successes this season.”

The Triple Eight/JMR Mercedes-AMGs will sport contrasting liveries for their 2023 campaign, which begins at Easter at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

All up, the squad will tackle 11 rounds, missing just May’s Phillip Island round due to a clash with the Asian season-opener at Buriram.

