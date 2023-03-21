Rice stripped of TA2 win, set to appeal

Jackson Rice has been stripped of his round win after the season-opening 2023 TA2 Muscle Car Series event at Winton Motor Raceway.

The #7 Pedders Ford Mustang driver was served a 30-second penalty following Race 4 for an incident which spun Lee Stibbs’ #66 Arrow Financial Services Chevrolet Camaro out of the lead on Lap 8.

According to TA2 management, Rice’s team, Dream Racing Australia, has notified its intention to appeal the penalty, which will be before the next round at Hidden Valley in late April.

Rice went finished second in Race 4, which went down a last corner, last lap battle with Joshua Haynes, whose #37 Beaches SEADOO Ford Mustang poached victory by 0.1959s. from the Pedders Mustang at the line.

The additional 30s race time sees Rice demoted from second place in Race 4 to 17th, which elevates Brad Gartner into second with Michael Coulter third.

Rice, who across four races during the weekend had won Races 1 and 3, with second in both Races 3 and 4, was the round winner on points.

The penalty, however, means Stibbs becomes the round winner on 217 points, with Rice’s revised 208 points placing him second overall.

Dylan Thomas’ position remains unchanged in third place; however he is tied with Nicholas Bates on 200 points.

Round 2 of the 2023 TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek will take place Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin, as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series on April 19 – May 1.