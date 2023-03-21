New section of Queensland Raceway named

The latest section of track added to the layout of Queensland Raceway has been formally named.

Speedcafe.com readers voted on naming the new crossover at the Tony Quinn-owned circuit ‘The Switchback.’

The crossover connects the infield straight between Turn 3 and Turn 4, with the infield straight between Turn 5 and Turn 6.

Possessing an elevation change of 1.2m, ‘The Switchback’ is intended to make the track more technical while offering more layout variations for club competitors and motorcycle riders.

Queensland Raceway General Manager Neil Lewis took the opportunity to thank the community for their input.

“Thank you to all the fans who took the time to put forward a name suggestion for the new section of track – the QR team read through them all and we were impressed with the thoughtfulness (and humour) of some of the suggestions,” Lewis said.

“We love the name “The Switchback” which scored the most votes.”

The name will be formally adopted from this week onwards, although staff at the Ipswich motorsport complex have informally been referring to the crossover by that name since the close of the poll.

A new track map featuring ‘The Switchback’ will be added to the Queensland Raceway website in the coming weeks.