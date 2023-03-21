Moment of truth for Hyundai WRC team, says boss

Hyundai Motorsport boss Cyril Abiteboul believes that next month’s Croatia Rally will be the latest “litmus test” for everyone involved with the manufacturer’s World Rally Championship programme.

The Alzenau-based squad left round three in North America on Sunday evening with Thierry Neuville promoted to second in the drivers’ standings after completing the high-altitude event in a surprise second place.

Neuville nipped ahead of Elfyn Evans – whose Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris was handicapped for most of the final day by a bent rear suspension arm – on the ‘Power Stage’ to secure what could prove to be crucial extra points in the title fight.

Series veteran Dani Sordo recovered from a costly puncture on Friday to come home fifth in the second i20 N Rally1 car and keep motivation levels in the camp high after team-mate Esapekka Lappi crashed out on Saturday morning whilst in first position.

Next up is the Zagreb-based Croatia Rally which takes place from April 20-23 – the first fully asphalt encounter on the thirteen round WRC calendar. And like Rally Mexico, Hyundai-badged machinery has still to conquer the Baltic State’s fast and technical roads – something Abiteboul is fully aware of.

“All in all, I feel we have a car, crews and a team capable of being competitive in all situations. I’m interested to see how we fare in Croatia. That will be the next litmus test back on tarmac,” he said.

“Taking second position is a great feeling and fantastic reward for the whole team, who have all done an amazing job in preparing a competitive and perfectly reliable car for the challenge of Rally Mexico.

“Losing Esapekka from the rally on Saturday morning was very tough for us after he showed such impressive pace – but we remained focused on the job in hand,” the Frenchman continued.

Neuville was complimentary of his car in Mexico and suggested that his second place represents a “great reward for the whole team”, adding that his silverware streak is a clear indication that the Hyundai team will have a big say in the drivers’ and teams’ battles as the current campaign unfolds.

“I have been flat out all weekend, and I am delighted to take our third podium in three rallies. We had tried hard to improve the car all weekend; the handling has been getting better,” he added.

“With our road position on the first day, it was tough; we ended Friday almost 40 seconds adrift of the lead. Since Saturday, things have been better and slowly we could catch up with Elfyn.”

