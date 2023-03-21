FIA opens tyre tender process

The FIA has formally opened the tyre tender process for F1, F2 and F3 for a three-year period from 2025.

Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli has been the sole supplier in F1 from 2011, and will be looking to maintain its now long-standing partnership with the series.

Motor sport’s world governing body has also confirmed there is an option to supply for 2028.

Pirelli, however, will be determined to continue, especially as it is in the process of developing a tyre from next season that will no longer be heated by blankets.

It is in the process of conducting a number of tests in a bid to ensure its products meet the latest specifications.

Outlining what is required, an FIA statement read: “The targets set out in the tender will remain largely unchanged, with key characteristics remaining similar to the tyres currently in use.

“These targets have been agreed through consultation with the commercial rights holders and the teams, and are designed to ensure a wide working range, minimise overheating, and have low degradation whilst also creating the possibility for variation in strategy.

“The tyre dimensions will also be similar, following the successful introduction of 18” rims in 2022 that ensure an element of relevance to road tyre technology for the supplier.

“The tender will also require potential suppliers to supply an analysis of the environmental impact of the tyres used in Formula 1, and the successful bid will need to demonstrate best practice and innovation when considering the complete life cycle of the tyres.

“Other technological updates will include the requirement for tyres to be fitted with electronic identification to improve the efficiency of the scrutineering procedures.

“The tender will include the supply of tyres to F2 and F3 by the same tyre supplier and for the same period.

“While the technical specifications for F1 are already finalised for this tender, those for F2 and F3 will follow in the next two weeks.”

It remains to be seen if Pirelli faces any opposition from other manufacturers with regard to this latest bid procedure.