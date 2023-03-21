Doohan to drive Supercar at Calder Park

Formula 2 race winner Jack Doohan will drive a Supercar at Calder Park ahead of next weekend’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The Australian will travel home later this week after securing a podium in Sunday’s Feature race in Saudi Arabia.

He’ll first head to Queensland, accompanied by Mercedes F1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher, before venturing south.

“I have commitments with Alpine that I have to contribute to in Paris following next week for some marketing events,” he said when asked about his Albert Park prep by Speedcafe.

“I’ll get home on Saturday morning.

“Mick [Schumacher] is also flying back with me, so he’s going to come in and stay for a few days.

“I want to get him out to Norwell as well and then I’ll fly down on Tuesday evening to Melbourne.

“I have another commitment on Wednesday, I think I’m driving V8 Supercar around Calder Park.

“And then, yeah, getting stuck into the race weekend.”

Doohan will drive Thomas Randle’s Tickford Racing Ford Mustang.

It’s reminiscent of Daniel Ricciardo’s outing at the wheel of Rick Kelly’s Nissan Altima in 2019.

Now, like then, the drive comes courtesy of mutual commercial backers with the Enstone F1 team.

Last year, Fernando Alonso took the wheel of Randle’s car during a Thursday ride session in Albert Park.

Doohan heads to Australia for Formula 2’s race debut in Melbourne.

The F1 feeder category headlines the Australian GP support programme which also includes Formula 3 and Supercars.

It will mark the first time Doohan will have raced a car on home soil.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he enthused.

“Being obviously in Melbourne, if you think about a home race, it’s still two hours in a plane from where my home is in Australia.

“But to be there, for the crowd to be Aussie – not just English – and to have that behind me, I’m sure the energy, the vibe, the atmosphere will be really superb.

“I really can’t wait to start the weekend.”

The Australian Grand Prix runs from March 30-April 2, with Formula 2 on track from March 31.