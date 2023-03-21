De Pasquale Bathurst 6 Hour ride locked in

Anton De Pasquale will reprise his role as one of Anthony Soole’s drivers for this year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

The Dick Johnson Racing Supercars driver will contest Class X of the Mount Panorama production car enduro in a BMW M4 alongside Soole and Adam Burgess, as was the case in 2022.

Then, they were classified 44th outright and last of nine finishers in class after Car #4 went into limp mode in the first hour of the race.

However, Soole is upbeat given De Pasquale is backing up for another show at the Bathurst 6 Hour.

“Anton is first-class, he’s a superstar and one of the best young drivers in the country so it was a no-brainer to ask him back,” said the production car stalwart.

“He did a great job to qualify third last year and though the race didn’t go to plan he was still really impressive. It showed that if things go our way, we have the speed to be a contender.

“It’s always great to get back to Bathurst and compete in this race and I’m really looking forward to teaming up with Anton and Adam again this year.”

The #4 entry will also promote a charitable cause this coming Easter, with Soole having become a supporter of Destiny Rescue.

The organisation works to help free children from sex trafficking and exploitation across the globe, with more than 250 volunteers and operations in 12 countries.

It is said to have rescued more than 11,000 children already, and will have branding on the Soole-entered M4 next month at Bathurst.

“Destiny Rescue is a charity that I am very passionate about and would love to use my platform in racing to get their story out,” he remarked.

“These guys are amazing. They are working to help free the over one million kids that are currently being sex trafficked around the world. Kids between the ages of five to 14 are being held and sold for sex.

“It sounds unbelievable and it is – it’s awful. I really want to help get their story out and if I can use my racing to raise awareness for this important cause then that can only be a good thing.”

De Pasquale will be in action when the Repco Supercars Championship continues at Albert Park on March 30-April 2, before the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour takes place on April 7-9.

Stan Sport will stream the event live, ad-free, and on-demand.