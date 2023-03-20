VIDEO: McLaughlin and Newgarden watch 2022 Texas finish
Monday 20th March, 2023 - 5:40pm
Josef Newgarden and team-mate (as well as 2023 12 Hours of Sebring winner) Scott McLaughlin re-watch the finish to the 2022 Texas IndyCar race – and one of them was not too impressed about it.
Remember @josefnewgarden‘s last lap pass on the outside of @smclaughlin93 to win at @TXMotorSpeedway last year?
We made them watch it together. Sorry, Scotty.#INDYCAR // #PPG375 pic.twitter.com/JlwuUlyOS1
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 17, 2023
