> News > Formula 1

Updated Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 20th March, 2023 - 6:02am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 50
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 5.355
3 63 George Russell Mercedes 25.866
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30.728
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 31.065
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 35.876
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 43.162
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 52.832
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 54.747
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 64.826
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 67.494
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 70.588
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 76.06
14 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 77.478
15 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 85.021
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 86.293
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren 86.445
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
23 Alex Albon Williams 23L
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 34L

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]