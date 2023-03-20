Updated Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Monday 20th March, 2023 - 6:02am
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|50
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5.355
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|25.866
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30.728
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|31.065
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|35.876
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|43.162
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|52.832
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|54.747
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|64.826
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|67.494
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|70.588
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|76.06
|14
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|77.478
|15
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|85.021
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|86.293
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|86.445
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|23L
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|34L
