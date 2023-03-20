Le Brocq, rookies for Supercars test at The Bend

Jack Le Brocq will join team-mate Cameron Hill and the other two Repco Supercars Championship rookies in a test at The Bend Motorsport Park tomorrow, ahead of the next round as part of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Albert Park.

“Following on from Newcastle, we decided to use one of our rookie test days with Cameron Hill before the Grand Prix,” Team Owner of Truck Assist Racing, Matt Stone, told Speedcafe.com.

“Although Tailem Bend is a fair trek from Queensland, we are going back to The Bend for a championship round later in the year, so testing on that track now should put us in good stead. We can also learn a lot from the fast-flowing corners of The Bend before we go and race on a similar style circuit at the Grand Prix later this month.”

MSR came away from a solid weekend in Newcastle, with Le Brocq the standout after recording two top 10 finishes and a best of eighth place, the same position he now sits in the championship standings.

Hill recorded a commendable 20th and 21st around the Newcastle East Street Circuit on his Supercars debut.

The #35 Truck Assist Racing Camaro, which the two MSR drivers will share, is one of three Supercars expected to test at The Bend, including Tickford Racing’s Declan Fraser – who experience a mixed start to his full-time Supercars career when he was out on the opening lap of Race 2 in a start line incident after a solid 13th the day earlier.

Fraser’s Tradie-backed #56 Ford will share track time with the #19 Penrite-backed Grove Racing Mustang of fellow rookie, Matt Payne.

As a non-rookie, nor second-year driver, Le Brocq is allowed up to 10 laps (including in and out laps) of the South Australian circuit.