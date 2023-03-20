Harvey given medical clearance for Texas IndyCar race

Jack Harvey has been officially cleared to return to IndyCar competition after being forced out of the Barber Motorsports Park test in recent days.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver was involved in a heavy crash in Race 1 of the season in St Petersburg, earlier this month, in which Kyle Kirkwood drove over the top of his car.

Harvey was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons and released later that day, upon which time he explained that he had “a little bit of pain in both wrists when I was trying to get out of the car.”

A medical examination on the following Friday (March 10) saw him ruled out of testing by the IndyCar medical team, for reasons unspecified, with Juri Vips taking over Car #30 at the Alabama circuit.

RLLR has now issued a statement advising that the Briton is free to race at Texas Motor Speedway, which hosts Event 2 of the season on April 1-2 (local time).

Stan Sport is the only play to watch every round of the IndyCar Series with all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“Jack Harvey has been cleared to return to competition by the IndyCar medical team after being involved in a multi-car incident in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 5,” read that statement.

“The next NTT IndyCar Series race is the PPG 375 on Sunday, April 2 on the 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We would like to express our gratitude for the exceptional care the IndyCar medical team and AMR IndyCar Safety Team has given to Jack, both onsite in St. Petersburg and in the time since then.”

Graham Rahal is currently the lead RLLR driver in the series having finished sixth in St Petersburg, three positions up on team-mate Christian Lundgaard, while Harvey was classified 22nd.

Every IndyCar race is streamed live, ad-free, and on-demand on Stan Sport.