Bottas to drive Bathurst 1000 winner in Adelaide

Valtteri Bottas will drive the VF Commodore which won the 2016 Bathurst 1000 at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival, this coming weekend.

As confirmed earlier this month, Bottas will drive at the festival between the just-completed Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the Australian round which takes place on the following weekend.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber pilot will initially take the wheel this Sunday of an Alfa Romeo GTV Group A in the Heritage Touring Cars category at 10:45, then the Commodore at 13:45.

That Supercar was driven to victory at Mount Panorama by Will Davison and Tekno Autosports owner Jonathon Webb, the latter of whom will also pilot the car in Adelaide.

Bottas will receive tutelage on the Commodore by Craig Lowndes, who will also partake in the Supercar demonstration in the South Australian capital.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering enduro driver will get behind the wheel of the ZB Commodore which team-mate Broc Feeney took to victory in last December’s Adelaide 500.

Feeney led the latter 55 laps that Sunday, but for one during a pit stop cycle, clinching his first victory in the Supercars Championship.

The Tekno Commodore, on the other hand, pulled off the remarkable feat of never officially leading a lap yet winning the Great Race of 2016.

Davison took the chequered flag almost 10 seconds behind Jamie Whincup but the latter had a 15-second time penalty hanging over his head for the contact with Scott McLaughlin which precipitated an even bigger clash between the latter’s Volvo and the Holden Racing Team’s Garth Tander.

Officially, it was also the closest competitive finish in Bathurst 1000 history, with the #19 Tekno entry completing 161 laps in a time 0.1434s quicker than the #97 Triple Eight VF Commodore of Shane van Gisbergen/Alexandre Premat.

Bottas was classified a lap down in 18th in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, incurring possible floor damage when he ran over debris on Lap 1.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday in the Victoria Park section of the street circuit with an array of vehicles including classic Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, Heritage Touring Cars, and more.