Alonso loses podium after post-race penalty

By Mat Coch

Monday 20th March, 2023 - 5:56am
Fernando Alonso has dropped to fourth in the final classification in Saudi Arabia

Fernando Alonso has been demoted from third place in the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following a post-race time penalty.

The Spaniard finished third behind Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, and 5.1s clear of George Russell in fourth.

However, an investigation by stewards deemed the Aston Martin driver had not served an earlier penalty correctly which resulted in 10 seconds being added to his race time.

Suspicions were raised in the closing moments of the race before an investigation was confirmed soon after the chequered flag.

A notice on the official timing screens subsequently confirmed the news.

“FIA Stewards: 10 second time penalty for car 14 (ALO) – serving penalty incorrectly,” it stated.

Alonso had initially been penalised for starting outside of his grid box, serving the five seconds at his stop under the Safety Car.

However, it appears the rear jack was in contact with the car prior to the five seconds elapsing, in contravention of the rules.

As a result, George Russell is promoted to third with Alonso dropping to fourth in the official classification.

Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 50
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 5.355
3 63 George Russell Mercedes 25.866
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30.728
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 31.065
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 35.876
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 43.162
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 52.832
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 54.747
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 64.826
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 67.494
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 70.588
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 76.06
14 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 77.478
15 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 85.021
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 86.293
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren 86.445
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
23 Alex Albon Williams 23L
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 34L

