Alonso loses podium after post-race penalty

Fernando Alonso has been demoted from third place in the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following a post-race time penalty.

The Spaniard finished third behind Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, and 5.1s clear of George Russell in fourth.

However, an investigation by stewards deemed the Aston Martin driver had not served an earlier penalty correctly which resulted in 10 seconds being added to his race time.

Suspicions were raised in the closing moments of the race before an investigation was confirmed soon after the chequered flag.

A notice on the official timing screens subsequently confirmed the news.

“FIA Stewards: 10 second time penalty for car 14 (ALO) – serving penalty incorrectly,” it stated.

Alonso had initially been penalised for starting outside of his grid box, serving the five seconds at his stop under the Safety Car.

However, it appears the rear jack was in contact with the car prior to the five seconds elapsing, in contravention of the rules.

As a result, George Russell is promoted to third with Alonso dropping to fourth in the official classification.

Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix