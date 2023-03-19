> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th March, 2023 - 1:10pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit.

1. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
2. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
3. George Russell
Mercedes
4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
5. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
6. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
8. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
9. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
10. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
11. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
12. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
13. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
15. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
17. Alex Albon
Williams
18. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
19. Lando Norris
McLaren
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

