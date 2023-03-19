Starting Grid: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Sunday 19th March, 2023 - 1:10pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit.
|1. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|2. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|3. George Russell
Mercedes
|4. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|5. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|6. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|8. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|9. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|10. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|11. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|12. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|13. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17. Alex Albon
Williams
|18. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19. Lando Norris
McLaren
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
