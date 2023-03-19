> News > Formula 1

Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th March, 2023 - 5:03am
Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:29.244 1:28.635 1:28.265
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.376 1:28.903 1:28.420
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.298 1:28.757 1:28.730
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.592 1:29.132 1:28.857
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29.411 1:28.957 1:28.931
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.335 1:28.962 1:28.945
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:29.707 1:29.255 1:29.078
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.689 1:29.374 1:29.223
9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:29.706 1:29.378 1:29.243
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.890 1:29.411 1:29.357
11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.547 1:29.451
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:29.654 1:29.461
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:29.744 1:29.517
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:29.929 1:29.668
15 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.761 1:49.953
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.939
17 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:29.994
18 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.244
19 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.447
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 2:08.510

