Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 19th March, 2023 - 5:03am
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:29.244
|1:28.635
|1:28.265
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.376
|1:28.903
|1:28.420
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:29.298
|1:28.757
|1:28.730
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.592
|1:29.132
|1:28.857
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:29.411
|1:28.957
|1:28.931
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:29.335
|1:28.962
|1:28.945
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:29.707
|1:29.255
|1:29.078
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29.689
|1:29.374
|1:29.223
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:29.706
|1:29.378
|1:29.243
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29.890
|1:29.411
|1:29.357
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:29.547
|1:29.451
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:29.654
|1:29.461
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:29.744
|1:29.517
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:29.929
|1:29.668
|15
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:28.761
|1:49.953
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:29.939
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:29.994
|18
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:30.244
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30.447
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2:08.510
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]