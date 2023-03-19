Results: Saudi Arabian GP, Free Practice 3
Sunday 19th March, 2023 - 1:35am
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|20
|1:28.485
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|14
|1:29.098
|0.613
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|20
|1:29.483
|0.998
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|1:29.509
|1.024
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|18
|1:29.568
|1.083
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|15
|1:29.588
|1.103
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|17
|1:29.690
|1.205
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|22
|1:29.698
|1.213
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|1:29.701
|1.216
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|15
|1:29.761
|1.276
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|19
|1:29.811
|1.326
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20
|1:29.917
|1.432
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|19
|1:29.933
|1.448
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|19
|1:29.953
|1.468
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|1:29.983
|1.498
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|17
|1:30.035
|1.550
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|15
|1:30.131
|1.646
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19
|1:30.317
|1.832
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19
|1:30.797
|2.312
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]