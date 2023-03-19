> News > Formula 1

Results: Saudi Arabian GP, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 19th March, 2023 - 1:35am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 20 1:28.485
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 14 1:29.098 0.613
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 20 1:29.483 0.998
4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 1:29.509 1.024
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 18 1:29.568 1.083
6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15 1:29.588 1.103
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 17 1:29.690 1.205
8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 22 1:29.698 1.213
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 19 1:29.701 1.216
10 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 15 1:29.761 1.276
11 63 George Russell Mercedes 19 1:29.811 1.326
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 20 1:29.917 1.432
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 19 1:29.933 1.448
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 19 1:29.953 1.468
15 23 Alex Albon Williams 17 1:29.983 1.498
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 17 1:30.035 1.550
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 1:30.131 1.646
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 19 1:30.317 1.832
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 19 1:30.797 2.312
20 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri

