PHOTOS: Saturday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Saturday at the 2023 Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw Red Bull dominate with Max Verstappen topping Free Practice Three before Sergio Perez took pole position in qualifying for Sunday’s race.

It was a strong showing for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, the Australian starting ninth on the grid in his first F1 race around Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Sunday’s race will take place at 18:00 local time/Monday 04:00 AEDT.

PHOTOS: XPB Images