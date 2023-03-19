McLaughlin wins class, Cadillac takes 12 Hours of Sebring

Scott McLaughlin has won the LMP2 Class and third outright as Jack Aitken took the overall win for Cadillac at the 12 Hours of Sebring IMSA race.

McLaughlin survived a final five-minute dash after a late full-course yellow that closed the gap back to the # TDS Racing Oreca-07 driven Mikkel Jensen, after the Kiwi had pulled a three advantage on after the previous caution period with 30 minutes remaining in the race.

Post-race, co-driver John Farano revealed that McLaughlin had accomplished the result on scrubbed Michelins.

“You know, he did it at the end on double-stint tyres. I think our competitors had stickers on, and he just pulled it off – he was absolutely splendid,” Farano told John Hindaugh on the IMSA live feed.

“We just didn’t give up all day – made a couple of mistakes. The crew was unbelievable, especially after we went onto the tyre wall. We came in with the car, they got it back on track with a nose change, a rear change, four new tyres, full fuel, in just over a minute – just incredible, still came back out in third place [in class].”

More to come.