Hamilton ‘disconnected’ and ‘at a loss’ with Mercedes W14

Lewis Hamilton has conceded to having no confidence and feeling disconnected with Mercedes’ latest F1 challenger.

Whilst team-mate George Russell was delighted with the performance he was able to extract from the car to qualify fourth for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – starting third with Charles Leclerc’s penalty – Hamilton felt bereft of confidence.

The seven-time F1 champion finished 0.366s adrift of his fellow British driver, leaving him to line up seventh for the race around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Hamilton cut a forlorn figure as he spoke to media after the qualifying session.

Hamilton disconnected

“George did a great job,” said Hamilton. “Great result for him. He’s right up there on the second row.

“He was just able to get the car in a different place to me. The car’s obviously got performance, but I don’t feel connected to this car.

“No matter what I do, no matter what I change, I can’t get confidence in it. I’m at a bit of a loss with it.”

Hamilton conceded to running a slightly different set-up to Russell, adding: “Maybe it’ll be okay for tomorrow. Let’s hope so.”

As to how hopeful, however, he replied: “I wouldn’t hold my breath.”

No feedback from car – Wolff

Highlighting why there was such a fundamental difference between the performance of his two drivers, team principal Toto Wolff suggested the W14 was currently suiting Russell more than Hamilton.

“They’re different drivers and they need a car with a certain behaviour in order to drive fast,” said Wolff.

“With Lewis, at no time this season has the car given him any feedback that allows him to push to the limits.

“If you haven’t got that car underneath you, then through sector one you’re never able to push fast through the corners.

“This is what we’ve seen. It’s all in sector one, and George just drives around that. He’s able to have more confidence in the car in sector one.

“It’s up to us to give them both a better car in order in order to storm ahead.”