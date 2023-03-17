VIDEO: Cam Waters takes Will Brown for a Newcastle hot lap

A cheeky move by Ererbus Motorsport’s Will Brown saw the Coca-Cola Chevrolet Camaro driver jump into the Monster Energy Ford Mustang of Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters.

Brown successfully won a charity auction at the Newcastle Thrifty 500 – with all proceeds going to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service – for a passenger ride in the #6 Mustang of rival Waters, the two hamming it up before hitting the Newcastle East Street Circuit.

The pair will next battle at this year’s Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, where Supercars will continue as a supporting category – this year joined by F2 and F3 for the first time.